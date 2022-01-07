ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Beware of the Red List – Top Materials to Avoid in Your Home

By Gemma Alexander
Earth 911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Red List” might sound like something from the Cold War. But the Red List has nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with chemistry. The Red List is actually a list of “worst in class” materials, chemicals, and elements the green building industry tries to avoid. And even...

earth911.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

How to Clean a Shower the Right Way

A clean shower is a healthy shower. After washing up, you leave behind dirt, water minerals, body oil, skin cells, soap lather, and more. This combination of shower debris starts to build up and become a real problem. Regularly scrubbing your shower surfaces removes unhealthy mold and mildew, and the soap scum that makes a bathroom look dingy.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Pink Mold in the Shower

Cleaning your bathroom involves all kinds of sights that are not pleasant. Things like soap scum, hard water spots and shower curtain mildew come with the territory. But what about that weird pink mold at the bottom of your shower?. Follow this tutorial and every surface will soon be sparkling....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Chemicals#Ozone Layer#The Red List
SMU Daily Campus

16 Top Tips for Your Full Home Remodel

Today’s housing market is a scary proposition for some homeowners. You can sell your home and make a considerable profit. Unfortunately, you’ll end up paying double or triple for a new place in some areas. Even more intimidating, is trying to place a competitive offer against a property...
HOME & GARDEN
Earth 911

6 Simple DIY Cleaning Solution Recipes

When you’re shopping for home cleaning solutions, the variety of available options can be overwhelming — even more so when you start reading the ingredients on the label. For example, does “natural” mean the product is nontoxic? What are the ingredients that make up “fragrance”? And what the heck is “sulfuric acid”?
RECIPES
NBC4 Columbus

Help for listing an outdated home

Many Columbus neighborhoods are filled with 30, 40, even 50 plus year old homes. Many of these have not being remodeled. These houses can be tough to sell when listing them on the market. Upward Home Solutions can give you some advice to help sell those homes.
COLUMBUS, OH
People

This Tower Space Heater Is So Effective, Shoppers Rely on It to Reduce Heating Bills in the Winter

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With winter weather in full force in many parts of the country, you may be looking for new ways to stay warm, whether that means prancing around the house in a set of cozy slippers or slurping bowls of hot soup every evening. But to guarantee that you'll really stay warm at home, it's worth investing in a space heater, like the Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater that has the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny helps you organize the top ‘hot mess’ spots in your home

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The junk drawer, the spice cabinet, the toy room — all of these areas can easily become a ‘hot mess’ in your home. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with an expert organizer and has great advice for all of the trouble areas that need decluttering. To learn more about Eileen Adkin’s ‘Leen On Me’ organizational services click here.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
selinsgrove.org

Landlords/Renters: Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Check out the website below to see if the Union-Snyder County Action Agency (USCAA) may be able to help you with financial help toward rent and utilities due to the impact of COVID-19. Applications can be completed at the state’s benefit website compass.state.pa.us or by printing the application to turn...
SELINSGROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy