Eurozone CPI accelerated to 5.0% yoy in Dec, another record

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone inflation accelerated from 4.9% to 5.0% in December, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s another record print since...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in Nov, EU down to 6.5%

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 7.3% to 7.2% in November, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.5%. Eurostat estimates that 13.984 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.829 million in the euro area, were unemployed in November 2021. Compared with October 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 247 000 in the EU and by 222 000 in the euro area. Compared with November 2020, unemployment decreased by 1.659 million in the EU and by 1.411 million in the euro area.
ECONOMY
Financial World

Eurozone inflation hits 5%, marks record high amid energy price surge

On Friday, data from Eurostat had unveiled that Consumer Prices Index (CPI), the core inflation indicator for ECB (European Central Bank), in 19 eurozone member states sharing the common currency euro, had spiked in December on a year-on-year basis, mostly driven by a meteoric upsurge in energy prices while mounting pressures on ECB to foster a less dovish approach which had persistently undermined a robust build-up in price pressures.
BUSINESS
Sun-Journal

What does record inflation mean for the eurozone?

LONDON — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit its highest level on record, led by surging food and energy costs, figures released Friday show. Consumer prices in the eurozone, made up of European Union economies like France and Germany, rose 5 percent in December compared with the previous year, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics office.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 115.3 in Dec, EU down to 114.5

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped -2.3 pts to 115.3 in December. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped -1.6 pts to 114.0. Industry confidence rose from 14.3 to 14.9. Services confidence dropped sharply from 18.3 to 11.2. Consumer confidence dropped from -6.8 to -8.3. Retail trade confidence dropped from 3.7 to 1.1. Construction confidence rose from 9.0 to 10.2.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Retail Sales jump by 7.8% YoY in November, a big beat

Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 1.0% MoM in November vs. -0.5% expected. Retail Sales in the bloc arrived at 7.8% YoY in November vs. 5.6% expected. On an annualized basis, the bloc’s Retail Sales came in at 7.8% in November versus 1.7% recorded in September and 5.6% estimated. At...
RETAIL
101 WIXX

Growth in China’s Dec services accelerates – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – Activity in China’s services sector expanded at a faster pace in December amid higher demand and easing inflationary pressure but continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the outlook, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.1...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Swiss CPI at -0.1% mom, 1.5% yoy in Dec

Swiss CPI dropped -0.1% mom in December, matched expectations. the decline was due to several factors including falling prices for heating oil, fuel and air transport. For the 12-month period, CPI was unchanged at 1.5% yoy, below expectation of 1.6% yoy. Average annual inflation in 2021 was at 0.6%. Prices...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.0 in Dec, alleviating supply chain pressures fed through to prices

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 58.0 in December, down from November’s 58.4. Markit said modest alleviation in supply pressures facilitated survey-record in crease in inventories. Broad sector growth growth continued to underwhelm while inflationary pressures receded slightly. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “It has been...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to an official survey released on Friday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November,...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Inflation nation: Traders brace for CPI to hit another 40-year high

Another bad inflation report is on tap this morning, with consumer prices expected to have jumped 7% in December from a year ago. That would be the eight straight month of a figure higher than 5%, and the third consecutive month above 6%. It would also represent the biggest annual increase since February 1982, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is even forecast to rise 5.4% Y/Y .
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS

