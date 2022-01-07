ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10-year yield eyeing key resistance as NFP awaited

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS non-farm payroll report is the major focus for today. Markets are expecting 400k job growth in December. Unemployment rate is expected to tick down from 4.2% to 4.1%. Wage growth is expected to continue to be strong,...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfp#Adp#Ism#Treasury#Tnx#Usd Jpy
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Pullback Likely After Hitting Key Resistance

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1278. Add a stop-loss at 1.1420. Set a buy-stop at 1.1380 and a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD rose to an important resistance as Jerome Powell testified in the Senate. The pair rose to a high of 1.1360, ahead of the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Powell Restores Calm in Markets

Today’s key release is the US CPI data for December, where CPI headline inflation is likely to reach 7.0% y/y (CPI core inflation will likely exceed 5.0%). Underlying price increases have been higher than estimated for many months now so risks seem skewed to the upside. High inflation and a tight labour market with no significant rebound in labour force participation put the Fed under pressure to hike more and we are reviewing our Fed call as a result.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Rallies Above $3,200 But This Resistance Is The Key

Ethereum started an upside correction above the $3,180 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear the $3,250 to continue higher in the near term. Ethereum started a decent increase above the $3,200 resistance zone. The price is trading above $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Pulls Back Slightly to 1.73% After Monster 2022 Spike

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 1.73% on Wednesday after December's consumer price index came in at a hefty 7% annual increase. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 1 basis points to 1.734% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose about a basis point to 2.085%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Pressure Key Fibo Barrier ahead of US Inflation Data

The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday. The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Reaches 1.3680 Level

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. The GBP/USD currency exchange rate reacted by sharply moving to the 1.3680 mark, which at 14:00 GMT appeared to have stopped the jump. In the case that...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Tumbles Broadly as CPI Matched Expectations, Risk Cleared

Dollar tumbles broadly in early US session even though consumer inflation data hit multi-decade highs. The move could be seen as a result of clearing the risk of even worse inflation reading that could force Fed’s hand. For now, Canadian Dollar is the strongest one as boosted by rally in oil prices. Sterling and Aussie are following closely on broad risk-on sentiment. On the other hand, Yen is under some selling pressure.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD hits wall of resistance near 0.6860 on sluggish yields, Fedspeak eyed

NZD/USD seesaws around two-week high as 50-DMA, multi-day-old horizontal hurdle challenge bulls. Market sentiment dwindles after surprising reaction to US inflation. New Zealand Building Permits improved to +0.6% in November, monthly Filled Jobs rose too. Fed policymakers support faster rate hikes starting from March during the final days before blackout...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rips to Resistance- Bulls Eye Breakout

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels. EUR/USD surges into key resistance confluence – risk for inflection. Weekly support 1.1383, 1.1280s (key); resistance 1.1445/60, 1.1540s. Euro is ripping higher against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD up nearly 0.6% ahead of the US close on Wednesday. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Core Bond Yields Not Really Pushing through to the Same Extent

Yesterday started with a continuation of last week’s trading dynamics but ended quite differently. European equities slipped about 1.5%. Wall Street in early trading recorded losses as deep as 2.7% for the Nasdaq before staging an impressive intraday turnaround. The tech-heavy index even managed a marginal green close of 0.05%. There were no specific triggers other than dip-buyers and core bond yields not really pushing through to the same extent. The US curve flattened with the short end adding >3 bps but the long end shedding up to 2.7 bps (30y). The 10y tested 1.77% resistance to reach an intraday high of 1.806% before closing at 1.76%. German yields fluctuated and finished with minor gains of 0.7-1.3 bps across the curve. The 10y variant (-0.034%) eked out another cycle high. The European 10y swap yield (0.38%) took another baby step towards the 0.40/42% resistance area. Japan’s yen came out victorious in FX space thanks to the fragile sentiment and lesser core bond yield momentum. EUR/JPY fell from 131.30 to 130.46. USD/JPY closed at 115.20, down from 115.66. Interesting to note: the Swiss franc was hammered. EUR/CHF in recent days edged higher from 1.034 to 1.05 yesterday. Some refer to fears that the central bank may start intervening in case the situation along Ukrainian borders sours further. Barring the yen, the dollar gained against major peers though finished in off intraday highs in most cases. EUR/USD edged lower from 1.136 to 1.133 after recovering from declining sub 1.13. EUR/GBP whipsawed in similar fashion and ended slightly lower at 0.834 (from 0.835).
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Equities Down and Up on Hawkish Fed and Soft Retailer Data

Yesterday was quite a stressful session for stock traders as we saw an aggressive selloff at the beginning of the session, which, then softened, brought back the ‘dip-buyers’. Warnings that the Q4 sales may have not been as strong as expected from some retailers like Lululemon dampened the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Financial ETFs hit record highs as the 10-Year yield approaches a one-year high

Broad spectrum financial exchange traded funds Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) top trading highs in early pre-market action Monday morning. XLF hit 41.31 a share on today, and VFH has tagged 101.54, both all-time highs. In pre-market trading, XLF is +0.3%, and VFH is...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Markets eye yields in the absence of high-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 10:. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level in nearly two years on Friday and helped the greenback stay resilient against its rivals despite the disappointing December Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reading. The US Dollar Index, which dropped to 95.70 area, is currently in the positive territory near 96.00. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US on Monday. The European economic docket will feature January Sentix Investor Confidence and November Unemployment data. Market participants will remain focused on bond yields' impact on risk sentiment and currency valuations.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy