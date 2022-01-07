ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 115.3 in Dec, EU down to 114.5

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped -2.3 pts to 115.3 in December. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped -1.6 pts to 114.0. Industry confidence rose...

www.actionforex.com

investing.com

Japan service sector sentiment slightly improves in Dec as COVID-19 cases kept low

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose 0.1 point to 56.4 in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases remained low through the month despite concerns around the new Omicron variant. That marked the fourth straight month of increase. The index, which was...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.3% mom in Nov, EU up 2.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.3% mom in November, well above expectation of 0.6% mom. Production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.2%, capital goods by 1.5%, energy by 1.2% and intermediate goods by 0.9%, while production of durable consumer goods fell by -0.2%. EU industrial production rose 2.5% mom. Among...
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. "London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor. The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in Nov, EU down to 6.5%

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 7.3% to 7.2% in November, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.5%. Eurostat estimates that 13.984 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.829 million in the euro area, were unemployed in November 2021. Compared with October 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 247 000 in the EU and by 222 000 in the euro area. Compared with November 2020, unemployment decreased by 1.659 million in the EU and by 1.411 million in the euro area.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

Eurozone retail sales rose 1.0% mom in November, much better than expectation of -0.5%. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it fell by -1.5% for automotive fuels. EU retail sales rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 5.0% yoy in Dec, another record

Eurozone inflation accelerated from 4.9% to 5.0% in December, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s another record print since record began in 1991. CPI core was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy. Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (26.0%, compared with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone economic recovery stumbled in Dec as Omicron spread -PMI

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic recovery stuttered in December as a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections curtailed growth in the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed on Wednesday, and could weaken further if tighter restrictions are imposed. As the Omicron coronavirus variant spread rapidly at...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Eurozone economic growth slows to nine-month low

Economic growth in the eurozone eased to a nine-month low in December as Covid took its toll again, according to a survey released on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s final eurozone composite output index fell to 53.3 from 55.4 in November and from a flash estimate of 53.4. The final services...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Swiss KOF dropped to 107 in Dec, economy to develop positively at 2022 start

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 107.5 to 107.0 in December. “The barometer remains above its long-​term average,” KOF said. “The Swiss economy should thus continue to develop positively at the beginning of 2022, if the economic activity is not impaired by the renewed spread of the virus.”
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.0 in Dec, alleviating supply chain pressures fed through to prices

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 58.0 in December, down from November’s 58.4. Markit said modest alleviation in supply pressures facilitated survey-record in crease in inventories. Broad sector growth growth continued to underwhelm while inflationary pressures receded slightly. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said:. “It has been...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Australia exports rose 2% in Nov, imports rose 6%

Australia goods and services exports rose 2% mom or AUD 691m to AUD 43.86B in November. Goods and services imports rose 6% mom or AUD 2049m to AUD 34.44B. Trade surplus came in at 9.42B, below expectation of AUD 10.75B. Full release here.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Yen Softens Again on Positive Market Mood

Overall mood in the market is positive today, major European indexes and US futures trading up. The question is whether US stocks, in particular NASDAQ, could build on yesterday’s strong rebound for some more gains. Benchmark treasury yields are firm globally. Gold and Silver also recover. In the currency markets, most major pairs and crosses are stuck inside yesterday’s range, with Yen soften mildly again with Aussie. Canadian Dollar and Swiss Franc are regaining some ground. Focus will turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony, and tomorrow’s US CPI.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Canadian financial and economic sentiments reach new low

Canadians’ optimism towards their financial health and the economy at large reached its lowest point in more than a year during the final work week of 2021, according to Bloomberg and Nanos Research. The Bloomberg-Nanos Consumer Confidence Index registered at 58.49 during the week ending Dec. 24, versus 59.75...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China Dec factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a slim margin, an official survey on Friday showed, with analysts foreseeing more economic headwinds in the near term and policymakers being pressured to offer support measures. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose...
ECONOMY

