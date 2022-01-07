Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 115.3 in Dec, EU down to 114.5

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. "London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor. The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO