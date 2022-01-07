ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Taco Bells Here In Midland And Odessa About To Bring Back the Awesome Mexican Pizza ?

 5 days ago
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was...

LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa? Should I Tell My Exes Wife To Be That Their Wedding Date Was Ours?

Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Koe Wetzel Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Our wild Texas boy Koe Wetzel is growing up and out. Texas Music lover's wild child from Tyler, Texas has blown up and gone nationwide. Earlier this morning Koe Wetzel released his 2022 tour dates, which include dates all over American. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10...
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Former Furr’s Cafeteria In The Odessa Mall Has Now Reopened As This New Restaurant

Who remembers...growing up going with your parents or grandparents to eat at Furr's in the Odessa mall? I sure do! And I would continue to go up until last year when they closed their doors for good after what we thought was temporarily shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic. So myself along with many Odessans wondered what would take its place? And now we have our answer...
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget has died, according to a report by TMZ. He was 65. According to "multiple sources" who spoke to the tabloid, the Full House icon passed away Sunday (Jan. 9) while at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. According to TMZ's report, the Sheriff's Department as well as the fire...
CELEBRITIES
LoneStar 92

Top Ten Things To Try At Buc-ees

Let me start out by saying that if you have never been to a Buc-ee's, you are missing out. Some people who have never been to Buc-ee's, always say, "what's the big deal about a gas station. Once you walk in you will understand why. Everyone makes fun of me because I get a basket at when I am there. I can spend hours in Buc-ee's.
FOOD & DRINKS
LoneStar 92

92 Minutes Of Commercial-Free New Country For Your Workday

Starting Monday, Lonestar 92-3 will get your workday started off the right way with 92 minutes of non-stop commercial-free New Country! Gwen and Gunner kick it off every weekday at 8:50 am... Set your dial, pull up the app, listen live on Amazon Alexa--however you listen, don't miss the most commercial-free Country in the Permian Basin! ONLY on Lonestar 92-3! It's all brought to you by our friends at Big E Services! Let Big E Services handle your well cementing and acidizing projects! They're hiring right now--with sign-on bonuses! To find out more about them and apply online click HERE.
ENTERTAINMENT
LoneStar 92

