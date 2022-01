UK retailers posted strong sales last month as shoppers splashed out on bumper Christmas celebrations despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales rose 2.1% in the month to January 1 compared with the same period last year.It added that like-for-like sales were 0.6% higher than the same month last year.The data highlighted that growth was particularly driven by non-food spending, as shoppers spent more on Christmas gifts.Over the three months to December, non-food retail grew 4.8%, while food sales reported a 0.4% rise.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO