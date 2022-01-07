FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Humor in Uniform

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Interacting with bottlenose dolphins in the Florida Keys provided physical and emotional therapy Sunday for a group of wounded U.S. military veterans, at the conclusion of Wounded Warrior Project’s three-day Soldier Ride cycling event down the Keys’ Overseas Highway.
The soldiers, who have wounds ranging from missing limbs to less visible psychological injuries, visited Dolphin Research Center where warriors in all stages of physical and mental health recovery have been engaging with dolphins for over 25 years. The center’s founder and chief operating officer is a Vietnam veteran.
The group learned about marine mammals and what motivates them to...
