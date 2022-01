Source: Screen International / Amazon Studios / Bafta/Marc Hoberman. Film4, BBC Film and the BFI head into 2022 with the competition for talent and projects fiercer than ever from the US streaming platforms. All eyes are on the BFI with a new Film Fund head in Mia Bays (on a three-year fixed-term contract, unusual for the BFI) and her vision for the Fund will become clearer following a nationwide “listening” tour at the end of last year. Bays is based partly in Nottingham and has promised a less “metrocentric” approach to funding. Her background at the audience-focused gender equality organisation Birds’ Eye View and reputation as an industry disruptor suggest she may be open to a more commercial approach too.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO