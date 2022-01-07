Updated 2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Rusty Costanza, Getty Images

There were basically little to no Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana for 2021. And despite the surge in COVID-19 infections, residents of the Bayou State are hoping the weeks-long celebration can still be held safely.

While many of us here in Acadiana will be enjoying various festivities in our area leading up to Fat Tuesday, New Orleans is of course the hub for the big day.

This year the climax of celebrations wraps up on Mardi Gras Day, which falls on March 1.

If you want to plan a trip to New Orleans or a city close by to enjoy one of the many great parades, below is a complete list of updated parades in The Big Easy.

2022 Carnival Parade Schedule

Saturday, February 5

Krewe of Chewbacchus - 7:00 pm (Marigny)

Friday, February 11

Krewe Boheme - 7:00 pm (French Quarter)

Saturday, February 12

Krewe of Nefertiti - 1:00 pm (New Orleans East)

Krewe of Poseidon - 6:00 pm (Slidell)

Krewe du Vieux - 6:30 pm (French Quarter)

Krewedelusion - 7:15 pm (French Quarter)

Sunday, February 13

Krewe of Little Rascals - 12:00 pm (Metairie)

Friday, February 18

Krewe of Cleopatra - 6:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Oshun - 6:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Hercules - 6:00 pm (Houma)

Krewe of Excalibur - 6:30 pm (Metairie)

Krewe of Eve - 7:00 pm (Mandeville)

Krewe of ALLA - 7:30 pm (Uptown)

Saturday, February 19

Mystic Knights of Adonis - 11:45 am (West Bank)

Krewe of Pontchartrain - 1:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Nemesis - 1:00 pm (Chalmette)

Krewe of Choctaw - 2:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Freret - 3:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Atlas - 4:00 pm (Metairie)

Krewe of Mad Hatters - 5:00 pm (Metairie)

Knights of Sparta - 5:30 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Kings - 5:30 pm (Metairie)

Krewe of Olympia - 6:00 pm (Covington)

Krewe of Athena - 6:00 pm (Metairie)

Krewe of Aquarius - 6:00 pm (Houma)

Krewe of Pygmalion - 6:15 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Centurions - 6:30 pm (Metairie)

Krewe of Titans - 6:30 pm (Slidell)

Krewe of Pandora - 7:00 pm (Metairie)

Sunday, February 20

Krewe of Femme Fatal - 11:00 am (Uptown)

Krewe of Carrollton - 12:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of King Arthur - 1:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Dionysus - 1:00 pm (Slidell)

Krewe of Hyacinthians - 2:00 pm (Houma)

Mystic Krewe of Barkus - 2:00 pm (French Quarter)

Krewe of Push Mow - 2:00 pm (Abita Springs)

Wednesday, February 23

Mystic Krewe of Druids - 6:15 pm (Uptown)

Mystic Krewe of Nyx - 6:45 pm (Uptown)

Thursday, February 24

Knights of Babylon - 5:15 pm (Uptown)

Knights of Chaos - 6:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Muses - 6:45 pm (Uptown)

Friday, February 25

Knights of Hermes - 5:30 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Selene - 6:30 pm (Slidell)

Le Krewe D'Etat - 6:30 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Aphrodite - 6:30 pm (Houma)

Krewe of Morpheus - 7:00 pm (Uptown)

Saturday, February 26

Krewe of NOMTOC - 10:45 am (West Bank)

Krewe of Iris - 11:00 am (Uptown)

Krewe of Tucks - 12:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Endymion - 4:15 pm (Mid-City)

Krewe of Isis - 6:00 pm (Kenner)

Krewe of Mardi Gras - 6:00 pm (Houma)

Sunday, February 27

Krewe of Okeanos - 11:00 am (Uptown)

Krewe Du Monde - 11:00 am (LaPlace)

Krewe of Mid-City - 11:45 am (Uptown)

Krewe of Thoth - 12:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Terreanians - 12:30 pm (Houma)

Krewe of Cleophas - 12:30 pm (Thibodaux)

Krewe of Bacchus - 5:15 pm (Uptown)

Monday, February 28

Krewe of Red Beans - 2:00 pm (Marigny)

Krewe of Dead Beans - 2:00 pm (Mid-City)

Krewe of Proteus - 5:15 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Orpheus - 6:00 pm (Uptown)

Krewe of Cleopatra - 6:30 pm (Houma)

Tuesday, March 1