A busy day for Owatonna High School athletics included five varsity teams competing on Saturday. Huskies boys hoops played in the Breakdown Classic at Kasson-Mantorville where they lost a tough one, falling 58-52 in overtime to Park (Cottage Grove). The wrestlers were in their second day of The Clash National Wrestling Duals held in LaCrosse, WI. OHS dropped their three matches after winning two out of three on Friday.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO