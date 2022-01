How to get a MySQL database running locally, and then how to import your backup. I’ll be using docker as I believe it is the most convenient and OS agnostic method. This will run up an instance containing two containers, one with MariaDB and one with.phpmyadmin**. You don’t need the **phpmy admin**, but without being condescending I figured a. GUI might be helpful for most people. However if you’re sitting on 15 years worth of data like I was with a big fat 800MB+ database file you might encounter some issues.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO