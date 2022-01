Uncertain staffing is adding to the dangerous drop in blood donations in Southwest Florida and the rest of the country. Once the pandemic started, donations dropped significantly. There has not been a spike in the need for blood, there just isn’t the supply to replace it. Normally, the American Red Cross has around five days’ worth of blood supply on hand; right now, it has less than a one-day supply. Add that to staffing concerns, and you have a crisis.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO