ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude rally continues amid Kazakhstan turmoil

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscalating tensions in the former Soviet state, together with Libyan outages, send futures surging. Global prices for crude oil saw a sharp increase on Thursday, extending the gains recorded during the previous session, as bloody unrest continues to sweep Kazakhstan, an OPEC+ oil producer. The global benchmark Brent crude...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Kazakhstan shows US influence is on the wane

The involvement of the Russian-led CSTO shows regional powers are settling their own scores. The bloody civil conflict in Kazakhstan, and the speed with which it has spiraled, has taken the world by surprise ? so much so that politicians and analysts seem to have struggled to come up with narratives to describe events.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Kazakhstan#Soviet#Libyan#Chevron#Tco#Tengizchevroil#Asian
actionforex.com

WTI crude oil resumes rally, targeting 83.8 next

WTI crude oil follows broad based risk-on sentiment and closed higher overnight. Rise from 62.90 resumed by breaking through 80.63 temporary top and hits as high as 81.79 so far. Current rally is expected to target 161.8% projection of 62.90 to 73.66 from 66.46 at 83.86, which is close to 85.92 high.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues to Grind Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to break above the $81 level. In fact, it looks like the market is smashing towards the upside and I think that short-term pullbacks will continue to attract a lot of attention due to the fact that the market has look past the omicron variant has been a major issue. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to find dips as value based upon the fact that we are not locking everything down.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

IAE: Russia Undermining European Gas Supply Amid Ukraine Standoff

LONDON - Russia is contributing to an undersupply of natural gas to Europe, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Wednesday, noting it comes amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. The Paris-based IEA, energy watchdog for developed countries, warned that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Kremlin Fears 'Color Revolution' in Kazakhstan

The speed with which Russia dispatched troops this week to help quell violent demonstrations in neighboring Kazakhstan is testimony to the Kremlin's recurring fear of 'color revolutions,' say Western diplomats and analysts. Moscow must have been horrified by how quickly the protests spread in Kazakhstan, long seen as one of the most stable of the former Soviet countries, they emphasize.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan

Five CSTO allies sent peacekeeping forces at Nur-Sultan's request as it deals with mass unrest. A peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been deployed to Kazakhstan as the nation struggles to control street violence. Here are the goals and the scope of the multinational mission. What...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Crude oil prices extend rally on Kazakh unrest, Libya outages

On Thursday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had gobbled up more than a 2 per cent in gains with both benchmarks stretching out their New Year rallies, largely driven by an exacerbation of a deadly and countrywide mob unrests in Kazakhstan alongside a supply-crunch in Libya.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy