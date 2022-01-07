ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

Woman airlifted to hospital in St. Joe after crash with semi

 5 days ago
HOLT COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford passenger...

St. Joseph Post

2 from St. Joe injured after 3-vehicle I-29 crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT driven by Gabriela L. Maurico, 20, St. Joseph, was entering northbound on Interstate 29 from U.S. 36. The driver lost control of the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man dies after car rear-ends a semi

DONIPHAN COUNTY—A St. Joseph man died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday in Doniphan County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Raymond Sauter, 59, St. Joseph, was westbound on U.S. 36 one mile west of Kansas 238. The Honda rear-ended a 2019 Freightliner...
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
Missouri man dies after van struck him as he crossed the street

CALLAWAY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Shannon M. Walton, 39, Fulton, was northbound on Bluff Street near Meadowlark Lane. The van struck a pedestrian struck a pedestrian identified as Ray E. Payne, 67, Fulton, who was walking across the street.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Missouri man injured after car strikes a tree

GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Tyler W. Parkhurst, 27, Albany, was southbound on Route A at 45th Street three miles south of Evona. The car traveled off...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Two dead after small plane crash in Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed in St. Charles County shortly after taking off Saturday evening. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 took off from an airport in Chesterfield and climbed to roughly 8,000 feet before it started to descend sharply and crashed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
7-year-old dies from injuries in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A 7-year-old boy died from injuries in a fire at a Kansas home on Monday. Just before 7a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 1432 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. Before their arrival, fire crews were advised there were...
TOPEKA, KS
Woman dies in St. Joseph apartment fire

St. Joseph police report a 24-year-old woman died in an apartment fire Friday afternoon. Police say firefighters found the body of Amber Nagle after putting out the fire at 1703 North 36th Street, the Brittany Village Apartment Complex. Police report firefighters and police officers responded to the apartment complex shortly...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Sheriff's K-9 helps arrest Kansas woman after traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near SW 37th Street and South Kansas Avenue for an expired license plate, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A K9 Unit assisted and illegal narcotics were located.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police in KCK investigate first homicide of 2022

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating the first homicide of 2022. Just before 3a.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting the 2600 Block of 37th Street, according to a media release. First responders discovered a deceased Hispanic man inside the home, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
