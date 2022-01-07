HIGHLIGHTS - LSU vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball 1.6.22

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…

