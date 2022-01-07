ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS - LSU vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball 1.6.22

By Braxston Lee
 5 days ago

Here are some of the highlight plays from the highly-anticipated matchup between Kim Mulkey...

HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
watchstadium.com

Duke vs. Syracuse Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

Duke vs. Syracuse: The #17 Blue Devils picked up their second ACC win of the season by defeating the Orange, 74-65. Duke’s bench outscored Syracuse’s bench 27-3 in the game. Onome Akinbode-James scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils.
SYRACUSE, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NCAA.com

Women's basketball scores: Southern Cal upsets Arizona, South Carolina cruises and more from a loaded Sunday

Seven of the top 10 women's college basketball teams were in action on Sunday, which made for an entertaining slate of games. That entertainment went to a whole different level throughout the afternoon and into the night when a couple of SEC games went down to the wire in the afternoon, the No. 1 team in the nation steamrolled a conference foe and then a top-5 team went down in stunning fashion towards the end of the day.
