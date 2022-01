Troops are to begin deploying in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Around 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak with a huge upsurge in cases.The announcement comes after Boris Johnson said this week that ministers hoped to "ride out" the latest wave without the need for further restrictions in England.The MoD said the deployment included 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel to help fill gaps caused by absences of...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO