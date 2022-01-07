ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Uranium and oil prices have spiked as Kazakhstan's political upheaval spurs fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions

By Huileng Tan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTlep_0dfJuPLx00
The mayor of Almaty's office seen ablaze in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on January 5, 2022. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Prices of uranium and crude oil have spiked as social unrest in Kazakhstan has created fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions.

The central Asian country is the world's largest supplier of uranium, accounting for about 40% of global output. Prices of the nuclear fuel jumped about 8% on Wednesday, according to commodity pricing agency S&P Platts.

Kazakhstan's government resigned on Wednesday after nearly a week of social unrest after a fuel market reform led to a price surge for liquefied petroleum gas. But the unrest has continued to intensify, with fresh gunfire heard in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Friday, the BBC reported. Kazakhstan's interior ministry said 26 "armed criminals" and 18 security officers have been killed in the turmoil, the news outlet added. Another 3,000 people have been arrested.

Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium miner, told Reuters there have been no stoppages and that it's still fulfilling deliveries to customers.

But uranium market participants are monitoring the situation closely, Sprott CEO John Ciampaglia told Platts on Wednesday. The Toronto-based hedge fund is the investment manager to the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and a big buyer of the nuclear fuel.

"It seems to us that the social unrest is happening in the cities and the uranium deposits are obviously far away from those cities. But everything has to move around by truck and boat, and if those supply routes got impacted it could create delays," Ciampaglia told Platts.

The turmoil in Kazakhstan has also pushed up crude oil prices, with Brent futures up about 6% this week.

Production at Tengiz, Kazakhstan's top field, was reduced on Thursday due to disrupted train lines, Reuters reported, citing oil giant Chevron. The joint venture produces around 700,000 barrels of oil a day, and it wasn't clear how much output has been hit, Reuters added.

The country is a major oil producer with an output of 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, according to Reuters. That's just shy of 2% of the world's oil demand at about 97 million barrels a day, according to the International Energy Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Market#Big Oil#Asian#S P Platts#Interior Ministry#Reuters#Chevron
Reuters

Oil prices shrug off Omicron to reach two-month high

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

British Gas boss warns energy prices to remain high for two years

The boss of Britain’s biggest energy supplier has warned that soaring gas prices which are fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living could last for as long as two years.Chris O’Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said the energy market “suggests that high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years”.There was no reason to think that energy prices would come down “any time soon” and action must be taken to help people unable to afford their bills, he told the BBC.“When I talk to our customers and hear how...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil steady as supply disruptions offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices were largely steady on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.62 a barrel at 1136 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Supply Disruptions Start to Ease

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday as supply problems dissipated and concerns about the rapid rise of Omicron cases in China, the second largest economy in the world, came to the fore. By 9 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% lower at $78.75 a barrel and the...
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Kazakhstan, Libya supply cuts push oil higher

Crude price rally initiated by riots and maintenance operations continued on Monday. Oil prices were up on Monday following days of supply shortfalls in Kazakhstan and Libya. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 35 cents, or 0.4%, rising to $82.1 a barrel at 08:00 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was also up 37 cents, or 0.5%, trading at $79.27 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.94 a barrel at 1006 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.10 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy