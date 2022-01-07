ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny & Cold Today, Rain & Storms possible on Saturday night

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be an active weather pattern over the next couple of days. Today will be most sunny and cold with a high of 20. Unlike Thursday, the winds will die down quite a bit today to take away a very low wind chill issue. Tonight...

www.vandaliaradio.com

CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture. What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon. The last few fronts have...
Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will...
Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Cool and sunny tomorrow with rain returning for Saturday

This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be another cool and sunny day with highs in the upper 50s. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon with...
Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

We will see sunshine and warmer temperatures for today. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies today with a high of 48. The wind should be much lighter today—just 6 to 9 MPH out of the southwest. And, then we’ll see partly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 31.
