The doublebass player Ulrich Wolff, who joined the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra aged 22, has reached the mandatory retirement age. He signed on in 1978 after a spell with Leonard Bernstein’s world youth orchestra and broke away from 1981 to 1985 in to play principal doublebass for Sergiu Celibidache at Stuttgart Radio. In the late 1990s he played in the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra and was a member of the Berlin Philharmonic’s ruling council. Since 2005, he has taught at the Gustav Mahler Academy founded in Italy by Claudio Abbado.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO