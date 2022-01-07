ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why AMC Entertainment’s Stock Surged After Hours

stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC, Financial) was subject to fame when the so-called “meme stock” frenzy hit the tabloids in late 2020. The company’s stock has been trading up after hours for reasons unrelated to the meme events in 2020, but it still is not a good idea to invest in the stock right...

stockxpo.com

MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.67% to $537.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. Netflix Inc. closed $163.77 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
stockxpo.com

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Micron, Wynn Resorts and more

Signage at the entrance to the Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — The tech giant jumped more than 4% after hours after the company confirmed the appointment of David Zinsner as chief financial officer. Current CFO George Davis will retire from Intel in May.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.22% to $539.85 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $161.14 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
stockxpo.com

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Quidel & T-Mobile

A mall visitor walks be a GameStop store on December 08, 2021 in San Rafael, California. Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. GameStop — Shares of the retailer jumped more than 28% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop will create a marketplace for NFTs. The company is also exploring cryptocurrency partnerships for games and items for the marketplace, the report said.
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on AMC Entertainment's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Gamestop (NYSE:GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) all fell hard on Wednesday following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting in December. At the end of trading Wednesday, the stocks were down 10.8%, 12.6%, and 4.2%, respectively. So what. The drop didn't...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Sell AMC Stock in 2022

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) stock had explosive success in 2021. It caught the attention of a group of traders who encouraged each other to buy and hold AMC stock regardless of anything they read or heard as part of an effort to "short squeeze" those who were bearish on the company's prospects.
Benzinga

Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AMC Entertainment. Looking at options history for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened...
MarketWatch

Victoria's Secret stock surges after announced $250 million ASR agreement

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO, +12.19% rallied 7.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the underwear and apparel seller announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $48.58, the ASR could represent 5.15 million shares, or about 5.8% of the shares outstanding. Separately, the company affirmed the fourth-quarter guidance it provided last month, for sales to be flat to up 3% from a year ago and earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.65. The FactSet revenue consensus of $2.14 billion implied growth of 2.0% and the EPS consensus is $2.63. "I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance to date and believe we have solid plans in place for the balance of this holiday selling season," said Chief Executive Martin Waters. "I was particularly encouraged by our sales growth during the peak shopping days over the Thanksgiving weekend and the large rush of business as we approached December 25th." The stock has shed 14.0% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
