Rugby

Your chance to be our Team of the Month

By Alan Pearey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a chilly start to 2022 for many of us. But as winter starts to bite, here’s something to bring a warming glow – the chance to be named Rugby World’s Team of the Month and win a load of baselayers for your players....

The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Dowson to take up Northampton director of rugby role when Chris Boyd leaves

Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I...
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

How Covid could affect the Six Nations

The 2022 Six Nations kicks off in a few weeks, on 5 February, but Covid restrictions in various countries involved could cause disruption to the championship. It was expected that this year’s tournament would be played in front of capacity crowds after taking place behind closed doors in 2021. However, current regulations relating to the pandemic – and particularly the spread of the Omicron variant – are raising question marks over whether that will be possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

I’ve seen my kids once in four years – Chris Boyd reveals reason for Saints exit

Chris Boyd has revealed the inability to see his family because of the coronavirus pandemic motivated his decision to step down as Northampton director of rugby at the end of the season.Boyd will conclude his four-year tenure at Franklin’s Gardens when he returns to his native New Zealand after the summer, but he will take up an advisory role overseeing the promotion of Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty.An internal reshuffle sees Dowson become director of rugby with Vesty, who is currently responsible for the attack, filling his position as head coach.🏟 The Gardens👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The people🔮 The futureChris Boyd has loved...
RUGBY
The Independent

Leicester captain Ellis Genge apologises to teammates after yellow card ‘potentially cost the game’

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against WaspsThe Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, meanwhile, received a yellow card earlier in the first half for an off-the-ball tackle.“It potentially cost us the game, being down to 14 men for that amount of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield receives OBE and hails rugby league backing for MND campaign

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield has paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2 million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of his current club, Leicester Tigers to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7 million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who was...
RUGBY
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors, though doubts remain over whether stadiums will be allowed to be full in all host nations with particularly strict crowd restrictions still in place in Wales.That has caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but formal contingency plans along these lines are yet to be considered.As things stand, the six teams...
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

Postponed European matches now cancelled

The seven European matches postponed in December due to Covid travel restrictions have now been cancelled. Five second-round European Champions Cup and two Challenge Cup matches were called off last month after the French government brought in rules that restricted travel from the UK. The matches affected were Bath v...
SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland cleared to play Six Nations opener against England

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland has been cleared to play in the Six Nations opener against England following his weekend red card for Worcester.Sutherland was sent off after just 75 seconds of Worcester’s 22-19 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Bath on Sunday for making illegal contact with the head of opponent Will Stuart.The British and Irish Lions international has received a three-week ban for dangerous tackling in contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, clearing him to play against England at Murrayfield on February 5.The 27-year-old could still be available for the Warriors’ next Premiership game at home to Northampton on January 29...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wasps stun Leicester as Jimmy Gopperth’s boot ends Premiership leaders’ winning streak

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February...
RUGBY

