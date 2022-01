Skylar Harford of Glenrock has decided on Hastings College in Nebraska as the place she wants to continue her athletic career. She was an all-state volleyball selection this past season in 2A and was named all-conference in her junior year back in 2020. Harford also was a stand-out basketball player for the Herders and was named all-conference. She averaged 5 points a game last season and was the team's 2nd leading rebounder.

