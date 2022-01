A fifth wheel was a total loss following a late-night fire on Monday. Lieutenant Justin Anspach of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said at about 11:15 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Military Road near Lookingglass Road. Lieutenant Anspach said the fire threatened another travel trailer and a structure believed to be condemned. The fire is being investigated as possibly being arson, as there was a report that a woman set the fifth wheel on fire.

