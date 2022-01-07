ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic travels to Kuemper for a Boy’s Basketball Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urrIe_0dfJoqmC00

(Carroll) It’s round two for Atlantic and Kuemper, Catholic, Carroll. Kuemper (4-6) is coming off a 60-55 loss to Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday; Atlantic fell short to Glenwood, 55-50.

The Knights edged the Trojans in the first meeting on December 14, 67-64. Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall says his ballclub is a different team this time around.

Hall says Kuemper is led by Dawson Gifford, leading the team in scoring and assists, averaging 15-points per game and nearly three assists per contest.

Colton Rasmussen and Dayton Templeton lead the Trojans with an average of 16.2 points per game.

We will have the broadcast from Kuemper High school for the girls and boys games on 95.7 F.M. Pre-game for the girl’s contest starts at 5:45, tip-off at 6:00 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

Western Iowa Today

Tuesday, January 11th Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

The Cougars get a win against a ranked foe, avenge a prior loss, and move into a tie for 2nd in the conference with the victory. A good start fueled the win, leading 18-5 after one quarter and 32-13 at half. Woodbine fired back with 22-11 3rd quarter advantage and the teams played even in the 4th. Eva Steffensen went 10/13 from the field with 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks. Mallory Behken had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda holds off Atlantic 45-42 in Boy’s Hoops

(Clarinda) Clarinda hung on to defeat Atlantic 45-42 in a boys’ basketball game at Clarinda on Tuesday night. The Cardinals came out fast with a 15-4 run and closed out the quarter leading 17-8. Grant Jobe scored six points, and Wyatt Schmitt knocked down a two-point field goal and buried a three to lead the charge.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC girls go for season sweep of Woodward-Granger on Tuesday night

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC girls enter competition on Tuesday with a 6-5 record. The Chargers will travel to 4-6 Woodward-Granger. As always, defense is the first priority in this one under coach Brad Baudler. “We talk about always having our defense come to play. If your shot is not working you can always count on your defense and effort and energy. We always talk about making sure defense is there and playing as one team on the defensive end.”
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM girls with plenty to play for when they meet Woodbine Tuesday

(Anita) CAM gets a shot to avenge one of their two regular season losses Tuesday night when the 8-2 Cougars meat 8-1 Woodbine in girls basketball. CAM’s only setbacks this season have been to 3rd ranked Exira-EHK and #15 Woodbine. They dropped a 55-48 contest against the Tigers on December 2nd and are eager to even up the season series. “Yeah absolutely,” says head coach Joe Wollum. “We felt the first time up there like we beat ourselves more than Woodbine beat us. We shot the ball pretty poor that night and had 29 turnovers. Hoping to right the ship a little bit and get out and compete and shoot the ball a little bit better and take care of it.”
WOODBINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Archery Results

Valley 1664, Atlantic, 1643. Atlantic boys top scorers: Cooper Jipsen 1st 282 Zane Berg 2nd 281 Keegan Kemp 6th 271 and Conner Johnson 9th 269. Atlantic girls top scorers: Halle Copland lead Atlantic Women with 270 4th Quincy Sorensen 270 5th Jeanna Kramer 262 6th Kaydee Pedersen 250 7th Dana Dreager 248 8th and Josie Colton 238 for 9th.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Harlan grad Liz Stein

(Underwood) Underwood head volleyball coach Liz Stein joins the “Why I Coach” podcast. The Harlan native is in her first year with the Eagles after a four year stint at Audubon. Many factors drew Stein towards coaching. Among them were growing up in a competitive culture in Harlan...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. Clay Billheimer, Sophomore, Track and Field, Simpson. -Next meet January 15th at Iowa. -Next meet January 14th at Nebraska. Kinsey Scheffler, Sophomore, Track and Field, Omaha. -Next meet January 14th at Nebraska. Ryann Portch, Sophomore, Track and Field, Hawkeye Community College. -Season starts January 22nd.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Top rated Iowa wrestlers drop #15 Purdue, 36-4

(Iowa City) Iowa scored bonus points in five of their nine wins and defeated Purdue 36-4 on Sunday at home. #14 Drake Ayala beat #5 Devin Schroeder to get things started at 125. Iowa’s only loss was a major decision at 133. #2 Jaydin Eierman won by decision at 141. #12 Max Murin (149) and #12 Kaleb Young (157) each posted major decisions. At 165 top ranked Alex Marinelli earned a tech fall as did #2 Michael Kemerer at 174. At 184 #18 Abe Assad won a 6-3 decision over Iowa native Max Lyon. #5 Jacob Warner won by decision at 197. 6th ranked heavyweight Tony Cassioppi capped it off with a pin.
IOWA CITY, IA
