Atlantic travels to Kuemper for a Boy’s Basketball Game

(Carroll) It’s round two for Atlantic and Kuemper, Catholic, Carroll. Kuemper (4-6) is coming off a 60-55 loss to Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday; Atlantic fell short to Glenwood, 55-50.

The Knights edged the Trojans in the first meeting on December 14, 67-64. Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall says his ballclub is a different team this time around.

Hall says Kuemper is led by Dawson Gifford, leading the team in scoring and assists, averaging 15-points per game and nearly three assists per contest.

Colton Rasmussen and Dayton Templeton lead the Trojans with an average of 16.2 points per game.

We will have the broadcast from Kuemper High school for the girls and boys games on 95.7 F.M. Pre-game for the girl’s contest starts at 5:45, tip-off at 6:00 p.m. with the boys game to follow.