It's bound to happen during a snowstorm, a plow driver hitting a mailbox while cleaning up the road. It might upset you when you find out who pays for it. For those who sit behind the wheel of a truck plowing down the street, hitting a mailbox or even clipping a mirror on a car is surely a nightmare. However, doing such is also just very common. Another thing worth knowing, with how loud the plow is, the driver may not even know they hit something while clearing the road of snow. There is a bigger question here though.

TRAFFIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO