‘Let Us Do Our Jobs’: West Bridgewater DPW Crews Ready For Snowstorm

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — Snow from Friday’s storm began sticking to the road in Bridgwater around 5 a.m.. At the Department of Public Works in West Bridgewater, they have 1,500 tons of salt ready and crews have been preparing for days.

Many people are ready to finally see snow, including DPW Assistant Director Shawn Anderson. He said people do need to take the storm seriously and stay off the roads though.

“I’m thinking that it’s going to be pretty bad between 5 and 10, an inch an hour,” he said. “Make sure everything is plowed and try to get roads down to black and we try to do our best.”

“Just stay off the roads, let us do our jobs and hopefully, everyone will be safe,” Anderson added.

Roads were relatively quiet but some drivers said they had to get to work in person.

“A lot of these drivers are having issues. For the average driver, I wouldn’t do it. It’s not worth getting onto the road,” Rob Ruckdeschel told WBZ-TV. He said he grew up near the Canadian border and is used to driving in tough conditions.

“It looks pretty, it looks nice but really it’s just a pain,” Ruckdeschel said about the snow.

School is canceled in Bridgewater, as well as many other communities, in an effort to keep people home. Here is the latest closings list .

