Colorful Culture Eases Stress

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on traditional Bouyei culture in Guiyang

How would you like to have a cup of rice wine after a fancy dinner, do some batik and enjoy a herb bath in a hot spring? Follow Canadian vlogger Kirk to see how traditional Bouyei culture is surviving and thriving in Guiyang, capital of SW China's Guizhou province.

Watch the video to learn more: https://youtu.be/I5gjoNfTTDc

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorful-culture-eases-stress-301456058.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

