Technology

BioTools Announces A Collaboration With Schrödinger Aimed At Accelerating The Discovery And Development Of Chiral Small Molecule Therapeutics

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTools, the pioneer in vibrational circular dichroism (VCD) technology and provider of proprietary instrumentation and analytical services for structure elucidation of chiral molecules, announces a collaboration with Schrödinger, Inc., whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, to help chemists expedite the determination of the critical three-dimensional stereo structure.

A molecule with a chiral center exists in one of two mirror-image forms which can exhibit different biological properties. Identification of the molecule's stereo-configuration, or handedness, is known as determination of absolute configuration. It can be achieved via VCD technology, which includes both experimental measurements and theoretically predicted results.

BioTools revolutionized determination of absolute configuration through commercialization of VCD instrumentation. For over 21 years, the VCD method has been proven to be a highly reliable, easier, quicker alternative or replacement to traditional X-Ray crystallography. The VCD technology does not require a single crystal, and only needs a very low quantity of material that can be easily recovered. VCD has been published as a standard method in the US Pharmacopeia, Chapters <782> and <1782>, and approximately 10,000 absolute configurations have now been determined with VCD. Currently, VCD is being used by virtually all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Schrödinger recognizes the importance of the VCD technology for the determination of chirality and remains dedicated to delivering and periodically improving its seamless VCD computational workflow. Combining BioTools experimental results with those of calculations through Schrödinger's workflow based on the fast quantum chemistry engine Jaguar will allow chemists to determine the absolute configuration rapidly and effortlessly.

"BioTools is known worldwide for their knowledge and expertise in the field of VCD. We are very pleased to have had an opportunity to work with their scientists to deliver this refined capability in our digital chemistry platform." - Mathew D. Halls, Senior Vice President, Materials Science, Schrödinger Inc.

"Schrödinger's drug discovery platform and its user base are an ideal match for our instrumentation and vision of bringing VCD to every pharmaceutical company and academic institution. We have seen a significant increase in Schrödinger's customers requesting experimental spectra. The VCD implementation in Jaguar is a great step forward for the field." - BioTools, President & Co-Founder, Dr. Rina Dukor

BioTools, Inc.: Rina Dukor, President & Co-Founder, info@biotools.us , (561) 625-0133

https://biotools.us/; LinkedIn and Twitter

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotools-announces-a-collaboration-with-schrodinger-aimed-at-accelerating-the-discovery-and-development-of-chiral-small-molecule-therapeutics-301456024.html

SOURCE BioTools Inc

New York City, NY
