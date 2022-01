There’s no shortage of great characters in the world of Quentin Tarantino films. The legendary director is set to officially drive off into the sunset with his tenth and final movie, but until the last chapter in the Tarantino universe is released, we’ll always have the last nine films that have shaped the filmmaker’s career. This list focuses on the villains that have carved a memorable path in one of Tarantino’s nine films. However, the article will only focus on movies that were both written and directed by Tarantino, so while True Romance and Natural Born Killers are the definition of entertainment, neither of those films are eligible for this list.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO