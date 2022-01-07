Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So.

Shutterstock via Featureflash Photo Agency

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially confirmed their relationship nearly two years ago, and now the pair may have taken their romance to the next level with speculation that the couple got married before the new year. To celebrate the beginning of 2022 Jenner took to social media to share a gallery of photos of her celebration, and one picture in the lineup led fans to believe she and her basketball star beau had tied the knot.

In a carousel of images which Jenner captioned “my weekend,” the model can be seen posing with a bottle of her 818 tequila line in one snap, and in a sweater vest in front of a barn in another. However, it was a shot of Jenner and Booker grinning into a mirror that left fans guessing, as eagle eyed followers noticed a gold band on Booker’s ring finger.

Jenner’s ring finger was also clearly in view and devoid of any gems, but the comment section went into sleuth mode nonetheless. One fan wrote, “Dudes got a wedding ring on,” while another added, “Anyone else notice the ring on his hand ????????”

While everyone loves a good mystery, a quick look into Booker’s Instagram history shows he’s been wearing that ring since at least February 2021, making it unlikely that the pair actually tied the knot within the last several weeks. That being said, neither Jenner nor Booker have commented on speculation of marriage and perhaps something may be in the cards this year as the pair have now been together for nearly two years.

Less than a year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians came to an end after 20 seasons, the famous family have announced a new series soon to air on Hulu called The Kardashians. If the couple did get married it would certainly make for some good TV…