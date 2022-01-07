ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection

Cover picture for the articleItalian fashion house PRADA enlists actor and singer Li Yifeng (Evan Li) to star in their Action in the Year Of the Tiger campaign lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of creative...

Click here to read the full article. Prada and Gucci are linking their Chinese New Year campaign with a good cause for 2022, the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac. Under the project “Action in the Year of the Tiger,” Prada is making a donation to the China Green Foundation’s “Walking With Tiger and Leopard” program to raise awareness for wildlife and biodiversity protection in China.More from WWDPrada Men's Spring 2022The Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoRoaring 2020s: The Best Fall 2021 Looks It also includes an art project, which is an open invitation for creative talents under...
