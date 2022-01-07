Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection

Building on its East-meets-West philosophy, CLOT has returned with its latest collaboration with Levi’s. Celebrating this year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the tiger, the “Year of the Tiger” denim collection highlights the animal’s symbolism of power and bravery. “We wanted to create something that was culturally relevant to Chinese culture, being able to do something around Chinese New Year, we delved into looking at what the year meant, CLOT said Founder and Creative Director, Edison Chen. “Designing a woman’s only side of this collaboration was very interesting for me, because to do women’s stuff you can go there a little bit more,” he added.
Comments / 0