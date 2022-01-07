Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection

Prada and adidas Originals have taken their partnership to a new level with their latest collection. For the first time, the two iconic brands have combined on a range of apparel in addition to a set of sneakers and bags. But while the inclusion of ready-to-wear apparel is what makes this collection unique when compared to the previous two, the crown jewel of the collection is still the adidas Forum. It’s a style the German sportswear giant has been focusing a lot on over the past 12 months, and which was first teased by A$AP Rocky several months ago.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO