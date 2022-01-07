ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden tests positive for Covid-19 - with the Late Late Show 'off the air' as a result

By Liam Ryder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden has praised the Covid-19 vaccination programme for keeping him well after he revealed he had tested positive for the virus. The 43-year-old talk show host and actor, who grew up in Hazlemere and went to school near High Wycombe, told...

TVLine

The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
James Corden
Boston Globe

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Fox News

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, pauses 'Late Night' show

This week’s remaining episodes of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday. NBC has canceled...
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
floor8.com

Lily Collins whale of a time on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night and shared her whale of a good story with the British host. During her interview with James Corden, the 32-year-old actress, who recently got married, revealed that she bravely went swimming in the ocean with whales.
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
