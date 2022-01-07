ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Willy Caballero to stay at Southampton until the end of the season

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Southampton goalkeeper Willy Caballero has agreed a contract extension...

Southampton power past Brentford in front of new owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1. Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.
‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
I know how to do it – Daniel Podence hopes to repeat trophy wins at Wolves

Daniel Podence believes lifting domestic silverware in his native Portugal can help Wolves’ bid for FA Cup glory this season.Podence bagged a brace and started the move which allowed Nelson Semedo a simple finish for his first goal since May last year as Wolves eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Molineux.Awaiting Wolves, who won the last of their four crowns in 1960, are Premier League rivals Norwich and Podence, a winner of the Taca de Liga with Moreirense and Sporting Lisbon, hopes they can go deep into the competition.“The cup games are special...
Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

Harry Winks insists there was no reason to cheer Tottenham’s late FA Cup win over Morecambe and said they were “not good enough”.The League One side – 59 places below Spurs in the football pyramid – were 16 minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in recent memory as Anthony O’Connor’s goal put them in front.Spurs had to send on the big guns and goals from Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the Premier League side in a 3-1 victory.𝐌 𝐎 𝐓 𝐌.Well played, Harry! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ScqtyyjEb1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022It was another afternoon where Spurs’...
FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
