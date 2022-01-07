Now Accepting Applications for Spring and Summer Interns

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announces that it is now accepting applications and nominations for its newest program, Pathways for Upward Mobility Program, an eight-week, grant-based curriculum for hospitality professionals who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). The program is designed for individuals who are looking for career advancement, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial skills, with an overarching goal of creating a more equitable hospitality industry. It is free to enroll. Employers are encouraged to nominate employees, and individuals are welcome to apply on their own. Applications and nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 24, and can be submitted at NOCHI.org/pump. The next cohort kicks off on Monday, Feb. 7.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO