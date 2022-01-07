Now Accepting Applications for Spring and Summer Interns

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mary K
 5 days ago
Most of us in radio gained our path to this exciting field by the way of an internship. It’s a great introduction to the field and to have a hands-on learning experience in the constantly developing broadcasting industry. The Balance Careers says that a “great internship provides the...

KATV

Blue and You Foundation now accepting applications for mini-grants

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Blue and You Foundation is now accepting applications for mini-grants announced on Thursday that they are accepting applications for mini-grants up to $2,000. The funds are available to schools, government agencies like police departments, and non-profit organizations. The foundation said the grants will focus...
ARKANSAS STATE
westphillylocal.com

The Woodlands now accepting applications for 2022 Grave Gardener program

The Woodlands is accepting applications for its 2022 Grave Gardener program, which will begin later this month. Due to its popularity, the program will only accept a small number of applicants, so if you’re interested in participating hurry up and submit an application. The application period closes Wednesday, Jan. 12 at midnight.
GARDENING
chickasaw.net

Application Period is Open for Summer EBT

Parents with children receiving free or reduced-cost school meals are invited to apply for the Chickasaw Nation Summer EBT (SEBT) program. Qualifying families receive funds on an EBT card, which allows for the purchase of healthy food during the summer months. Funds will be good through Sept. 14, 2022. This...
ADVOCACY
elpasoheraldpost.com

TxDOT DMWT Scholarship Contest now accepting applications

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2022 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2022 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
TEXAS STATE
ladowntownnews.com

LACHSA accepting applications for fall classes

The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts is sending out a casting call for students interested in enrolling as freshmen and sophomores. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 14. Interested students must be enrolling as freshmen or sophomores in the 2022-23 school year and apply for acceptance into one of LACHSA’s five arts departments: cinematic arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. Students may apply to up to two departments. A 2.0 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 grading period is required.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Area Garden Club Now Accepting 2022 Grant Applications

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Cheryl Wells for the information in this story.) The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) will award grants of up to $500 to local nonprofit organizations for sustainable horticulture-related projects. Grants support projects that promote the love of gardening, community beautification, environmentally responsible horticultural practices,...
CHELSEA, MI
swark.today

HWL Now Accepting Applications for Account & Broadband Fiber Technician

HWL has the following positions open for immediate employment:. Successful applicant must meet the minimum requirements for the position they are applying for. Must be able to perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodations. HWL offers an excellent benefit and salary package. Job descriptions can...
JOBS
TribTown.com

Centra Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Centra Foundation is accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship program, which will award 27 $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year. Each Centra branch will award one scholarship to a senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to...
COLUMBUS, IN
bizneworleans.com

NOCHI Accepting Applications for BIPOC Program

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announces that it is now accepting applications and nominations for its newest program, Pathways for Upward Mobility Program, an eight-week, grant-based curriculum for hospitality professionals who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). The program is designed for individuals who are looking for career advancement, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial skills, with an overarching goal of creating a more equitable hospitality industry. It is free to enroll. Employers are encouraged to nominate employees, and individuals are welcome to apply on their own. Applications and nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 24, and can be submitted at NOCHI.org/pump. The next cohort kicks off on Monday, Feb. 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mount Vernon News

Commercial truck driver student aid program now accepting applications

COLUMBUS – Ohio students seeking to earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL) now have the opportunity to receive financial aid thanks to a new program announced today by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE). The Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program is meant to promote and encourage...
OHIO STATE
ZDNet

Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

If you're interested in an HR career, you have many possibilities for your first role. You could recruit and hire, manage budgets and timelines, and offer logistical and technical support. Careers in human resources feature several diverse skill sets such as recruiting and hiring, managing budgets and timelines, logistics, and...
JOBS
iheart.com

OSU Announces COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Spring Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.
COLUMBUS, OH
wdrb.com

Kentucky colleges announce COVID-19 safety measures heading into spring semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring semester kicks off soon for many Kentucky colleges and universities, and they are taking steps to keep students and faculty on campus despite surging COVID-19 cases. The University of Louisville is maintaining its protocols from last semester: masking indoors, mandated testing for unvaccinated students or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier

New COVID-19 protocol announced at Lincoln Community High School

Lincoln Community High School released a statement Wednesday on updating the COVID-19 protocol at the school. “In accordance with new IDPH/ISBE guidelines released on January 11, 2022, Lincoln Community High School has revised our isolation and quarantine guidelines for students and staff,” as written in the statement. ...
LINCOLN, IL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

