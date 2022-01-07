Microsoft Edge 97 rolls out with new Citations feature and more

Android theming has come a long way, from applying custom overlays via Substratum and now Android 12‘s Material You wallpaper-based theme engine (codenamed “monet”). Despite all of its high points, Google has yet to publish the resources and libraries on the dynamic theming component of Material You, which is why most third-party apps don’t support this feature yet. Fortunately, Google’s implementation has already been reverse-engineered. Danny Lin, aka XDA Senior Member kdrag0n successfully recreated the Pixel-exclusive dynamic theming and made it open source, so that custom ROM developers can easily incorporate it in their builds. Now, kdrag0n has released a new theming app called Repainter to give end users even more customization options for the Material You’s colors.
