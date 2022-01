The Pittsburgh Steelers were part of the unthinkable. Going into M&T Bank Stadium and taking down the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t out of the question for the Steelers. The bigger issue was having the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Indianapolis Colts to give the Steelers a fantastic chance of getting into the postseason with anything other than a tie against the Chargers and Raiders on Sunday Night Football. But what’s most important is the Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business on the field with an overtime win which sent the Baltimore Ravens in the last place in the AFC North.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO