A mother and her two children have been accused of killing her six-year-old son on his birthday, before dumping his body in an alley in Indiana and then falsely reporting him missing.Damari Perry was allegedly held under a cold shower for an extended period of time by family members until he vomited and lost consciousness on 30 December, in a case officials have described as “one of the worst” they’ve ever seen.Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the abuse was allegedly carried out under the orders of Damari’s mother Jannie Perry on what was the boy’s sixth birthday.Ms Perry...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO