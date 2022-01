The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Pantera. We could use every single letter in the alphabet to describe Pantera, but the most descriptive word right now for Pantera is: Hopeful. This one-year-old neutered male Pit Bull and Border Collie mix has been waiting at our shelter for almost 250 days to be adopted and he is hopeful that he will find a new loving home soon. Pantera is a social dog and with lots of energy to play and is wicked smart. He’ll do best in an active home with owners experienced with strong dogs and owners who will commit to continuing his training. Pantera is eager to please and enjoys taking classes to help him improve his manners. He’s loving, cuddly and more than anything wants a home to call his own. Looking for an amazing dog? Then look no further and ask for Pantera ID# A892961.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO