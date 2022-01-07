ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russian troops are in Kazakhstan to help quell deadly anti-government protests

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Russian-led troops are now deployed in Kazakhstan, part of a violent crackdown on anti-government protests. The country's president asked for Moscow's help to stop the demonstrations. People protested rising fuel prices at first. But this has turned into a much wider conflict, with many people dead. Protesters burned a presidential home,...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Steve Inskeep
AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Russian World#Protest#The Rand Corporation
Reuters

Ukraine says arrests Russian agent planning attacks in Odessa

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Could the U.S. really cripple the Russian economy like Biden warns?

NATO officials meet with a delegation from Russia tomorrow in hopes of heading off an invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces now gathered near the border. President Biden has ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. Instead, he's warning of crippling sanctions. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam looks at whether the U.S. could actually bring Russia to its knees.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
The Independent

NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine.The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a U.S.-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies it is planning an attack. Still, its history of military action in Ukraine and Georgia worries NATO.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will lead Moscow’s delegation at the NATO-Russia...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia, US make no breakthrough on Ukraine but agree to keep talking

Russia told the United States at tense talks Monday that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, as the two sides agreed to more efforts to keep tensions from turning into a full-blown confrontation. After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva, the Russian and US officials both offered to keep talking, though there was no sign of a major breakthrough. The high-stakes meeting came amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies, which in turn have threatened severe sanctions for any attack. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he had assured his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, that the fears were unfounded.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy