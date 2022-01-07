ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Exclusive-Congressional watchdog warns U.S. health agency unprepared to take over COVID vaccine program

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) appears unprepared to assume full responsibility for the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine program, including activities currently managed by the Pentagon, according to a draft government watchdog report reviewed by Reuters. The report cites a failure to...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

U.S. administers over 519 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered over 519.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those figures are up from the total of 518 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
95.5 FM WIFC

Analysis: Pandemic fatigue makes the case for boosters a harder sell

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Some nations are already looking to a fourth vaccine dose to help contend with a huge Omicron-driven spike in COVID-19 cases, but early signs suggest repeat vaccination may be a hard sell as beleaguered populations enter their third pandemic year. Uptake of the first round of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Another federal vaccine mandate blocked

A federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana has blocked another Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate, this time affecting the Head Start program. Head Start provides child care and early learning services for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children of low-income families at no cost. The administration had mandated vaccines for program staff, volunteers and contractors, as well as masks for children over 2 years old, starting Jan. 31.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gao#Pfizer Inc#Reuters#Hhs#Pentagon#Moderna Inc#German#Americans#The Department Of Defense#Dod
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Biden administration tells federal agencies how to safeguard against political influence on science

The Biden administration is calling on government agencies to strengthen their policies against inappropriate political influence when it comes to the science that guides decision-making, according to a new report. The report was written by the administration's interagency scientific integrity task force and first obtained by CNN on Tuesday. It...
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
95.5 FM WIFC

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden defended his government’s response to the pandemic, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country touched a new high, while Colombia, South Korea and Indonesia approved new vaccines and boosters to curb the spread of infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House speaker looks to implement vaccination or test mandate for legislative staff

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told House members and staff on Monday she aims to require all House employees and interns to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing starting next month. The proposed mandate, which would not apply to lawmakers, works off a state extension of President Joe Biden’s mandate […] The post Minnesota House speaker looks to implement vaccination or test mandate for legislative staff appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy