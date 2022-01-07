ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

All the new changes in T20I cricket

By Sachin Arora
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Cricket Council (ICC) have introduced a couple of new rules in T20I matches on Friday. The first men’s game to be played under the new playing conditions will be the one-off clash between the West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park, Jamaica on January 16,...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Bounces Back from Devastating F1 Title Loss to Max Verstappen, securing Prestigious PETA Award

The 2021 saw the 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton having one of his most disappointing campaigns in his career as he lost out on the chance became 8-time F1 world champion. After his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen overtook him in the last lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi thanks controversial unlapping decision by race director Michael Masi.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mark Williams knocks defending champion Yan Bingtao out of Masters

Defending champion Yan Bingtao crashed out of the Masters in the first round after suffering a 6-4 defeat to former world champion Mark WilliamsBreaks of 64, 71 and 57 had given Yan a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval, only for Williams to reel off the next four frames in succession, aided by a remarkable one-handed fluke on the pink when escaping from a snooker in frame five.A total clearance of 122 kept Yan’s hopes alive, but breaks of 40 and 85 from Williams in the next frame sealed an impressive win for the 46-year-old Welshman at Alexandra Palace.Who needs...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Morris thanked everyone who were a part of his journey and expressed excitement for the coaching role he has been roped in for. "Today I announce my retirement...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Cricket Matches#On The Other Hand#New Rules#The West Indies#T20i Fielding#Firstsportz#Sportzfirst#Twenty20 Internationals#Icc#Icc Media
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson responds to Michael Vaughan’s suggestion England should ‘move on’ from fast bowler

James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be lifted

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the club’s suspension from hosting England matches to be lifted.Rafiq’s wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at the county rocked the sport last year, forcing the issue of discrimination into the spotlight and bringing his own story to national attentionwhen he was summoned to give evidence in front of MPs.There has since been a mass clearout at Headingley with wholesale departures in the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Byju’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2021/22 Match:10 STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and Other Updates

The Stallions and Challengers are set to battle it out against each other in Match no.10 of the Byju’s Baroda T20 Challenge. The STA vs CHA encounter is scheduled to take place at Alembic Ground, Vadodara on Monday,10th January. Both the teams have registered their first win in their previous matches. The Stallions have played 3 matches so far in the tournament and won only 1 while losing the other two. They are currently at the 4th spot on the league table. On the other hand, Challengers have one and lost one each of their two matches played and are sitting at the 3rd spot on the league table.
SPORTS
The Independent

Mitchell Starc eager to keep his Ashes hot streak going in final Test

Mitchell Starc has sent down overs and taken more wickets than any other fast bowler in the Ashes but insists he is not even contemplating being rested for this week’s final Test.The Australian left-armer is a strong contender for player of the series, taking 15 wickets at 26.60 as the only seamer from either side to play all four games in quick succession.Few pundits expected any of the specialist quick men to get through the entire tour without a breather, but Starc is eager to keep his hot streak going.Friday’s game in Hobart is a day/nighter and Starc’s record with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Darren Lehmann resigns as Northern Superchargers head coach

Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

WTA Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

World No.7 Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 of the WTA Sydney Tennis Classic 2022 on Wednesday. Tournament: WTA Sydney Tennis Classic 2022. Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional tennis player having a career-high ranking of World No.7 by the Women’s Tennis Association, achieved on 1 November 2021. She is the highest-ranked Arab tennis player in ATP or WTA rankings history and is also the current No.1 African Player. The 27-year-old had a stunning 2021, making history as she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title after her win at the Birmingham Classic.
TENNIS
The Independent

Bath won’t play Champions Cup match unless France relax Covid rules

Bath have confirmed they will only fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle on Saturday if French travel restrictions are eased.Director of rugby Stuart Hooper is still waiting for clarity from tournament organisers EPCR over when they can depart for the Stade Marcel Deflandre and what Covid safety procedures they will face.The sticking point for English clubs visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Sale and Newcastle is the requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel tests positive for coronavirus, they would be required to remain in...
WORLD
The Independent

Ryan Sidebottom sorry for ‘poor choice of words’ in Yorkshire racism discussion

Yorkshire interim coach Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for using “a poor choice of words” when discussing the racism scandal at the club in a television interview.Former Yorkshire and England bowler Sidebottom joined Yorkshire’s coaching staff last week on an interim basis to work under new director of cricket Darren Gough.Former player Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations led to the resignations of chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur, while 16 members of staff, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale, were sacked.Sidebottom said on Sky Sports: “It’s been tough viewing, tough listening, seeing social media. It’s...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy