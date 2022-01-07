All the new changes in T20I cricket

The Stallions and Challengers are set to battle it out against each other in Match no.10 of the Byju’s Baroda T20 Challenge. The STA vs CHA encounter is scheduled to take place at Alembic Ground, Vadodara on Monday,10th January. Both the teams have registered their first win in their previous matches. The Stallions have played 3 matches so far in the tournament and won only 1 while losing the other two. They are currently at the 4th spot on the league table. On the other hand, Challengers have one and lost one each of their two matches played and are sitting at the 3rd spot on the league table.

