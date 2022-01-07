All the new changes in T20I cricket

Yorkshire interim coach Ryan Sidebottom has apologised for using “a poor choice of words” when discussing the racism scandal at the club in a television interview.Former Yorkshire and England bowler Sidebottom joined Yorkshire’s coaching staff last week on an interim basis to work under new director of cricket Darren Gough.Former player Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations led to the resignations of chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur, while 16 members of staff, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale, were sacked.Sidebottom said on Sky Sports: “It’s been tough viewing, tough listening, seeing social media. It’s...
