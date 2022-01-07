And Just Like That’s Facelift Storyline Perfectly Reflects The Reality Of Ageing

‘And Just Like That…’ actress Kristin David admitted aging has been ‘stressful’ as she’s stepped back into her role as Charlotte York on TV. Kristin Davis is turning 57 next month, and she revealed in a new interview the kind of anxiety around aging — especially around stepping back into a character she’s played at various times for 24 years. “It can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self,” the And Just Like That… star stated in a NewBeauty cover story. “If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good – but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed.”

