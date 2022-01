Kinder Morgan is in the right space as oil & gas is going to stay hot over the next few years helping grow cash flows. Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been a stock that has been in favor and out of favor a number of times. Large part in thanks to dividend cuts that happened back when oil was crashing in 2015/16. This is a stock that is currently yielding over 6%, and the dividend is likely to continue to grow over the next few years. The company will grow cash flows as well if we get the oil & gas price appreciation, I think we will due to market conditions. This allows the company flexibility in both dividend increases and share buybacks. If you are looking for some stable income, Kinder Morgan is in the right industry, at the right time.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO