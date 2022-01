The Alabama Port Authority said the calendar year 2021 containerized cargo volumes climbed to a record 502,623 TEUs up nearly 19 percent from 2020 volumes. To date, the terminal has handled over 3.6 million TEUs since containerized operations began in 2008. Since, 2015, the Port of Mobile’s volume has grown by 120 percent making the gateway one of the fastest-growing container ports in the United States.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO