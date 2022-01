The rollout of “all-lane-running” smart motorways is being paused amid safety concerns, the Government has announced, although critics say the move does not go far enough.The Department for Transport on Wednesday said it will halt the expansion of the motorways, where the hard shoulder is used as a permanent live traffic lane, until five years’ worth of data has been collected to assess whether or not they are safe for drivers.The decision follows a recommendation by the Commons Transport Select Committee which said there was not enough safety and economic data to justify continuing with the project.In a November 2...

TRAFFIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO