Dow slips as stock market wobbles after U.S. adds weaker-than-estimated 199,000 jobs last month

U.S. stock indexes were struggling to find traction Friday morning, with the benchmarks mostly edging lower after a monthly employment report came in weaker than expected. The softer data, however, was being gauged as insufficient to derail the Federal Reserve’s intention to wind down accommodative policies and eventually hike rates to combat inflation in 2022.

What’s happening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.13%

fell 72 points, or 0.2%, to 36,164.

The S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.50%

slipped 0.1%, or 3 points, to 4,694.

The Nasdaq Composite Index

advanced 30 points, or 0.2%, to reach 15,112.

On Thursday, the Dow fell 171 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1%. The Nasdaq is now 6% below its November peak.

What’s driving markets

The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported on Friday, well below forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 422,000 rise for the month, highlighting some impact of the spread of omicron on the jobs market.

Market participants, however, are likely viewing the report as lackluster but also not damaging enough to give central bankers reason to pause what it has expressed as a plan to tighten financial policy sooner and faster than had previously been expected.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2%, while average hourly earnings jumped 19 cents, or 0.6%, to $31.31, the data showed, proving a bright spot for some.

The report comes after a private-sector reading rose by 807,000 in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, marking the strongest gain since May.

“Friday’s weaker-than-expected jobs report was surprising given the strength in Wednesday’s ADP private payrolls report, but we remind investors that the monthly jobs numbers are subject to revisions over the coming months,” wrote Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial, in emailed comments.

The data also comes during a week in which the yield on the 10-year Treasury

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.794%

surged — pressuring growth stocks and bolstering financials.

Which companies are in focus?

were in focus after Kanye West, now known as Ye, announced a partnership with luxury label Balenciaga on a Yeezy collection that will be available at Gap. Shares of the retailer were down 1.5%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. BOOT shares rose in Friday trading after the retailer pre-announced fiscal third-quarter results, delivering numbers that beat Street expectations.

CinCor Pharma Inc. CINC, is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company’s upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share.

Willis Towers Watson WLTW said it would change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to “WTW” at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10.

