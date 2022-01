JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Speech and Debate Team started the new year off with several impressive finishes in its first tournament of 2022. Four schools attended the one-day meet, held in Jackson on Jan. 8. The Jackson team, under the coaching of Londe Gagnon and Peggy Gagnon, officially recused themselves from the sweepstakes category, but they would have earned first place if they had been in the running.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO