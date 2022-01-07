ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

S. Korea disputes North's claim of hypersonic missile test

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvWXi_0dfJNkpZ00

South Korea dismissed North Korea’s claim to have recently launched a hypersonic missile as an exaggeration on Friday, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted.

The assessment is certain to anger North Korea. South Korea has previously avoided publicly disputing North Korea's weapons tests, apparently so as not to aggravate relations.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said it believes North Korea hasn’t acquired the technologies needed to launch a hypersonic weapon.

It said in a report that what North Korea fired on Wednesday was a type of ballistic missile that was displayed in October during a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang, its capital. It said South Korean and U.S. forces could shoot it down.

The ministry said North Korea’s claim that the weapon flew 700 kilometers (435 miles) and maneuvered laterally appeared to be an exaggeration. Ministry officials said the claim was likely aimed at a domestic audience to boost public confidence in its missile program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been calling for greater unity and improved weapons development in the face of pandemic-related difficulties. He has refused to return to disarmament talks with Washington and Seoul while maintaining tough anti-virus restrictions.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled closed consultations on the North Korean launch on Monday afternoon (3pm EST) and diplomats said members will receive receive a briefing from Assistant-Secretary-General Khaled Khiari. The meeting was requested by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Ireland and Albania.

Wednesday's launch was North Korea's second claimed hypersonic missile test. Its state media said the missile made a 120-kilometer (75-mile) lateral movement before precisely hitting a target 700 kilometers away, and that the test confirmed the weapon's flight control and stability.

Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose a crucial challenge to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability. The weapon was on a wish-list of sophisticated military assets that Kim unveiled early last year along with multi-warhead missiles, spy satellites, solid-fueled long-range missiles and underwater-launched nuclear missiles.

In September, North Korea said it had conducted its first flight test of a hypersonic missile.

The South Korean Defense Ministry report said Wednesday’s launch didn't show evidence of any technological progress since the September test. South Korea’s military earlier said the missile tested in September was at an early stage of development and that the country would need considerable time to deploy it operationally.

The ministry said South Korean missiles are superior to North Korea’s in terms of the destructive power of their warheads and precision guidance.

Photos show that the upper parts of the missiles launched in September and this week have different shapes. That suggests that North Korea might have tested two versions of warheads for a missile still under development or is actually developing two different types of missiles, according to Lee Choon Geun, honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

South Korea’s current liberal government has been pushing hard to improve ties with North Korea. But its appeasement policy has made little progress since a broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington collapsed in 2019. South Korea is to elect a new president in March.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korea's military said Tuesday, ratcheting up tensions less than a week after Pyongyang reported testing a hypersonic missile. South Korea has cast doubts over Pyongyang's hypersonic claims, saying last week's test represented limited progress on the regime's existing ballistic missiles.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Gymnast Who Vaulted Fence to Flee North Korea Has Defected Back, Reports Say

In 2020, an unidentified North Korean man’s daring escape effort made headlines when he apparently used his experience as a gymnast to scale the 10-foot fortified fence at the border and defect to the South. Now, according to reports from South Korea, the same man has returned to the North. There were reports over the weekend that a man was seen crossing the militarized border from South Korea into North Korea in what, at first, appeared to be a vanishingly rare defection to the North. But Seoul’s defense ministry said Monday that the man was actually North Korean, and the Yonhap news agency reported that it was the same gymnast who made an athletic escape in 2020. “The authorities in charge are examining relevant details,” South Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#S Korea#Defense Ministry#South Korean#North Korean#The U N Security Council
Reuters

North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un capped off his 10th year in power with a speech that made more mention of tractor factories and school uniforms than nuclear weapons or the United States, according to summaries by state media on Saturday. North Korea's main goals...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un continues to look slimmer than ever as he addresses officials on North Korea's 'next stage of victory' amid economic crisis caused by Covid and sanctions

Kim Jong Un is looking slimmer than ever in new photos released by state media yesterday. The North Korean leader, 37, appeared noticeably trim in the photos released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which were taken during a key ruling party meeting - a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements.
WORLD
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
UPI News

U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surging cases COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Japan and the nation's government announced the rule will take effect Monday and will last for 14 days.
TRAVEL
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy