President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to oil-rich Kazakhstan's largest city and financial hub. "The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time," he told a government meeting, according to a statement released by his office. "I have no doubt the city will be restored," he told a government meeting, according to a statement on the presidential website. The visit came on the eve of the start of the announced withdrawal of a Russia-led military contingent of more than 2,000 troops that were sent to help restore order after peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting last week.

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO