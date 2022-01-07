ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Ozark' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot: What We Know About the Final Season

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has released a trailer for "Ozark" Season 4 that promises that "no one comes out clean" – and hits at a violent end for Wendy and...

www.newsweek.com

Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted. In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse. Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father EPs Confirm New Show Is Set in the HIMYM Universe

Don’t call it a reboot. That was the plea from How I Met Your Father co-creator Isaac Aptaker during the Hulu comedy’s virtual appearance at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. “People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,’ and it’s not a reboot,” he said, before referring to HIMYF as a “standalone sequel.” “It’s set in the world of the previous show, but it’s really its own thing,” the executive producer clarified. “That said, we love How I Met Your Mother,” and original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as original director/EP Pamela Fryman, are...
TV SERIES
leedaily.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, New Cast- Daily Research Plot!

Something is enchanting in being taken back to the most historic eras of time and experiencing the delicacy of life and its antics back then. In a world where royalty has been banished, people find extreme solace in indulging in series revolving around the magnificent history of the royal world.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series — Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned. Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key will star...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Simone Missick Returns To ‘All Rise’ As Production Starts On Season 3 For OWN; Theme & Approximate Premiere Date Revealed

All Rise star Simone Missick took to Instagram to update fans on the status of the new season and she first revealed that the show is slated to air this spring, and the theme is ‘new beginnings.’ OWN is airing seasons one and two back to back before the premiere of the latest season. It was announced in September 2021 that the legal drama All Rise is coming to OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Simone Missick returns for a 20-episode third season of the Warner Bros TV-produced which was canceled by CBS in May 2021. Streaming rights to the new episodes will be shared...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The CW’s ‘Naomi’: TV Review

In perhaps the most “No duh” slice of voiceover ever written, The CW’s Naomi begins with its main character opining, “Every superhero has an origin story and this is mine.” Since Arrow launched in 2012, The CW has given us origin stories for quite literally hundreds of superheroes and villains, generally built on similarly paced introductions of characters, powers and obstacles. The primary takeaway from the early episodes of Naomi, developed by Ava DuVernay from the DC property by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, is that despite the proliferation of the formula, there are still origin stories we haven’t...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

The Great will return for a third season on Hulu. The critically acclaimed Catherine the Great dramedy has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. The announcement was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session. The satiric series from showrunner Tony McNamara (The Favourite) stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history in a playfully loose take on history. The second season, which debuted in November, sees Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country. McNamara told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in November that he didn’t have a...
TV SERIES
